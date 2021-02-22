Residents Urged To Report Storm Damage

In order to ensure that communities throughout Texas receive the needed disaster recovery assistance from the federal government, residents are urged to report their damage from last week’s devastating storm through the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s self reporting survey. The survey is available in English and Spanish and applies to ALL businesses and residents who suffered damage.

Copy and paste the below link into your browser

https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/eb1ab4928205490182896d86783447d3