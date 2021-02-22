" /> Residents Urged To Report Storm Damage – EastTexasRadio.com
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Morrell banner

Residents Urged To Report Storm Damage

6 hours ago

In order to ensure that communities throughout Texas receive the needed disaster recovery assistance from the federal government, residents are urged to report their damage from last week’s devastating storm through the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s self reporting survey.   The survey is available in English and Spanish and applies to ALL businesses and residents who suffered damage.

Copy and paste the below link into your browser

https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/eb1ab4928205490182896d86783447d3

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     