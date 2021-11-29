Michael Martin Murphey In Concert

Michael Martin Murphey will perform his beloved Cowboy Christmas show at The Whatley Center for the Performing Arts at Northeast Texas Community College on Monday, Dec. 6, at 7:30 pm.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for students. You can purchase seats online at www.whatleycenter.com or by calling the box office at 903-434-8181. The show, sponsored by Cypress Bank, is included in season ticket packages.

“Michael Martin Murphey’s Cowboy Christmas is one of the most well-known Christmas programs around, and it is great timing to kick off the holiday season. I hope you will bring the family out to join us for this nostalgic Texas Christmas classic,” Carolyn Franks, Director of the Whatley Center, said.

Cowboy Christmas has become an evergreen favorite, spanning 40 cities per holiday season, and has led to three Christmas albums and a Christmas DVD. Murphey combines music from his “Wildfire! Greatest Hits” album and multiple best-selling Christmas albums into a colorful holiday celebration that has become a Texas Christmas staple.

To learn more about this and other upcoming events, visit www.whatleycenter.com or call 903-434-8181.