Sulphur Springs HS Wins District UIL Academic Meet

UIL Academic Team Updates (District UIL Academics Highlights 2024)
April 5 & 10 – District 15-4A Academic Meet
The SSHS Wildcat UIL Academic Team competed on Friday, April 5, and Wednesday, April 10, at the District 15-4A Academic Meet. The team won the District 15-4A championship with 823 points, garnering 63 individual medals, five first-place teams, and three second-place teams. SSHS students also earned the titles of District Journalism and Speech Champions. Thirty-three students qualified for the region competition, and six alternated to the region. Here is a list of our 2024 medalists. Congratulations to these hard-working competitors and coaches, and thanks to the staff and administration of SSHS for their support.
|Copy Editing (Madison Millsap & Gail Herman – Coaches) Jolene Reed – 1st PlaceR
Abigail Bautista – 2nd PlaceR
Payton Hooks – 3rd PlaceR
|News Writing (Millsap & Herman – Coaches)
Jolene Reed – 1st PlaceR
Payton Hooks – 2nd PlaceR
Dylan McKinney – 3rd PlaceR
|Feature Writing (Millsap & Herman – Coaches) Jolene Reed – 1st PlaceR
Payton Hooks – 2nd PlaceR
Kolbie Moughon – 6th Place
|Editorial Writing (Millsap & Herman – Coaches) Asia Chen – 1st PlaceR
Anthony Small – 2nd PlaceR
Jolene Reed – 3rd PlaceR
|Headline Writing (Millsap & Herman – Coaches) Abigail Bautista – 1st PlaceR
Betzy Chacon – 2nd PlaceR
Jolene Reed – 3rd PlaceR
|Journalism – 1st Place Team
(Madison Millsap & Gail Herman – Coaches)
|Ready Writing (Gail Herman – Coach)
Anthony Small – 2nd PlaceR
Alan Tellez – 3rd PlaceR
Alexis Villarino – 4th PlaceA
|Accounting (Jamie VanWinkle – Coach)
Holden Moss – 1st PlaceR
|Calculator Applications (Gerald Grafton – Coach) Asia Chen – 1st PlaceR
Barrett Thesing – 3rd PlaceR
Katlyn Noe – 5th Place
Briana Macedo – 6th Place
TEAM – 1st PlaceR(Chen, Thesing, Noe, Macedo)
|Computer Applications (Jill Crump – Coach)
Makieya Boren – 1st PlaceR
|Current Issues & Events (Madison Millsap – Coach) James “Mac” McCoy – 1st PlaceR
Crawford Johnson – 2nd PlaceR
Abigail Bautista – 3rd PlaceR
Kolbie Moughon – 4th PlaceA
Craig Draper – 5th Place
TEAM – 1st PlaceR(McCoy, Johnson, Bautista, Moughon)
|Literary Criticism (Gail Herman – Coach)
Alexis Villarino – 1st PlaceR
Kami White – 2nd PlaceR
Alan Tellez – 3rd PlaceR
Betzy Chacon – 4th PlaceA
Dylan McKinney – 6th Place
TEAM – 1st PlaceR(Villarino, White, Tellez, Chacon)
|Mathematics (Gerald Grafton – Coach)
Asia Chen – 2nd PlaceR
Anthony Small – 5th Place
TEAM – 2nd PlaceA(Chen, Small, A. Villarino, K. White)
|Number Sense (Gerald Grafton – Coach)
Katlyn Noe – 4th PlaceA
|Science (Kristen Shelton – Coach)
Asia Chen – 4th PlaceA
Jessie Li – 6th Place
TEAM – 2nd PlaceA(Chen, Li, C. Murillo, R. Offutt)
|Social Studies (Madison Millsap – Coach)
Grayson Wall – 1st PlaceR
Davin Ly – 2nd PlaceR
Julia Garcia-Ricker – 3rd PlaceR
Crawford Johnson – 4th PlaceA
Conner Curtis – 5th Place
Cameron Davis – 6th Place
TEAM – 1st PlaceR(Wall, Ly, Garcia-Ricker, Johnson)
|Spelling & Vocabulary (Gail Herman – Coach) Abigail Bautista – 1st PlaceR
Kami White – 2nd PlaceR
Kale Burgin – 3rd PlaceR
Celeste Hernandez – 4th PlaceA
Laney Bankston – 5th Place
Camila Hidalgo – 6th Place
TEAM – 1st PlaceR(Bautista, White, Burgin, Hernandez)
|Speech – 1st Place
(Coaches: Trevor King, Jamie VanWinkle, Lesha Woodard)
|Prose (Lesha Woodard – Coach)
Tally Brown – 1st PlaceR
Aiden Woodard – 2nd PlaceR
Aspen Mayhew – 3rd PlaceR
|Poetry (Lesha Woodard – Coach)
Emma Boatman – 1st PlaceR
Addison Bradley – 2nd PlaceR
Nathan Bilyeu – 3rd PlaceR
|Informative (Trevor King – Coach)
Carolina Murillo-Barcenas – 2nd PlaceR
|Persuasive (Trevor King – Coach)
Jordan VanWinkle – 1st PlaceR
Reese Offutt – 2nd PlaceR
R – Regional Qualifier, A – Alternate for Region
Previous Events Contributing to District Totals:
CX Debate (Offutt-Murillo) 2nd Place Team (Advanced to State CX)
ONE ACT PLAY District Champs (Advanced to Bi-district competition)
Upcoming dates:
April 26 – SSHS UIL @ Region 2 UIL Meet (TAMU – Commerce)
May 13 – 15 – SSHS UIL @ State UIL Academic Meet (UT – Austin)