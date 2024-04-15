Sulphur Springs HS Wins District UIL Academic Meet

UIL Academic Team Updates (District UIL Academics Highlights 2024)

April 5 & 10 – District 15-4A Academic Meet

The SSHS Wildcat UIL Academic Team competed on Friday, April 5, and Wednesday, April 10, at the District 15-4A Academic Meet. The team won the District 15-4A championship with 823 points, garnering 63 individual medals, five first-place teams, and three second-place teams. SSHS students also earned the titles of District Journalism and Speech Champions. Thirty-three students qualified for the region competition, and six alternated to the region. Here is a list of our 2024 medalists. Congratulations to these hard-working competitors and coaches, and thanks to the staff and administration of SSHS for their support.

Copy Editing (Madison Millsap & Gail Herman – Coaches) Jolene Reed – 1 st Place R Abigail Bautista – 2nd PlaceR Payton Hooks – 3rd PlaceR News Writing (Millsap & Herman – Coaches) Jolene Reed – 1st PlaceR Payton Hooks – 2nd PlaceR Dylan McKinney – 3rd PlaceR Feature Writing (Millsap & Herman – Coaches) Jolene Reed – 1 st Place R Payton Hooks – 2nd PlaceR Kolbie Moughon – 6th Place Editorial Writing (Millsap & Herman – Coaches) Asia Chen – 1 st Place R Anthony Small – 2nd PlaceR Jolene Reed – 3rd PlaceR Headline Writing (Millsap & Herman – Coaches) Abigail Bautista – 1 st Place R Betzy Chacon – 2nd PlaceR Jolene Reed – 3rd PlaceR Journalism – 1st Place Team (Madison Millsap & Gail Herman – Coaches) Ready Writing (Gail Herman – Coach) Anthony Small – 2nd PlaceR Alan Tellez – 3rd PlaceR Alexis Villarino – 4th PlaceA Accounting (Jamie VanWinkle – Coach) Holden Moss – 1st PlaceR Calculator Applications (Gerald Grafton – Coach) Asia Chen – 1 st Place R Barrett Thesing – 3rd PlaceR Katlyn Noe – 5th Place Briana Macedo – 6th Place TEAM – 1st PlaceR(Chen, Thesing, Noe, Macedo) Computer Applications (Jill Crump – Coach) Makieya Boren – 1st PlaceR Current Issues & Events (Madison Millsap – Coach) James “Mac” McCoy – 1 st Place R Crawford Johnson – 2nd PlaceR Abigail Bautista – 3rd PlaceR Kolbie Moughon – 4th PlaceA Craig Draper – 5th Place TEAM – 1st PlaceR(McCoy, Johnson, Bautista, Moughon) Literary Criticism (Gail Herman – Coach) Alexis Villarino – 1st PlaceR Kami White – 2nd PlaceR Alan Tellez – 3rd PlaceR Betzy Chacon – 4th PlaceA Dylan McKinney – 6th Place TEAM – 1st PlaceR(Villarino, White, Tellez, Chacon) Mathematics (Gerald Grafton – Coach) Asia Chen – 2nd PlaceR Anthony Small – 5th Place TEAM – 2nd PlaceA(Chen, Small, A. Villarino, K. White) Number Sense (Gerald Grafton – Coach) Katlyn Noe – 4th PlaceA

Science (Kristen Shelton – Coach) Asia Chen – 4th PlaceA Jessie Li – 6th Place TEAM – 2nd PlaceA(Chen, Li, C. Murillo, R. Offutt) Social Studies (Madison Millsap – Coach) Grayson Wall – 1st PlaceR Davin Ly – 2nd PlaceR Julia Garcia-Ricker – 3rd PlaceR Crawford Johnson – 4th PlaceA Conner Curtis – 5th Place Cameron Davis – 6th Place TEAM – 1st PlaceR(Wall, Ly, Garcia-Ricker, Johnson) Spelling & Vocabulary (Gail Herman – Coach) Abigail Bautista – 1 st Place R Kami White – 2nd PlaceR Kale Burgin – 3rd PlaceR Celeste Hernandez – 4th PlaceA Laney Bankston – 5th Place Camila Hidalgo – 6th Place TEAM – 1st PlaceR(Bautista, White, Burgin, Hernandez) Speech – 1st Place (Coaches: Trevor King, Jamie VanWinkle, Lesha Woodard) Prose (Lesha Woodard – Coach) Tally Brown – 1st PlaceR Aiden Woodard – 2nd PlaceR Aspen Mayhew – 3rd PlaceR Poetry (Lesha Woodard – Coach) Emma Boatman – 1st PlaceR Addison Bradley – 2nd PlaceR Nathan Bilyeu – 3rd PlaceR Informative (Trevor King – Coach) Carolina Murillo-Barcenas – 2nd PlaceR Persuasive (Trevor King – Coach) Jordan VanWinkle – 1st PlaceR Reese Offutt – 2nd PlaceR

R – Regional Qualifier, A – Alternate for Region

Previous Events Contributing to District Totals:

CX Debate (Offutt-Murillo) 2nd Place Team (Advanced to State CX)

ONE ACT PLAY District Champs (Advanced to Bi-district competition)

Upcoming dates:

April 26 – SSHS UIL @ Region 2 UIL Meet (TAMU – Commerce)

May 13 – 15 – SSHS UIL @ State UIL Academic Meet (UT – Austin)