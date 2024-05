Monday’s Sports

NBA

Sunday

East Round 1

Cavaliers (4-3) 106 – Magic (3-4) 94 Winner

Monday

East Semifinals

G1 Pacers vs. Knicks at 6:30 pm TNT

West Semifinals

G2 Timberwolves (1-0) vs. Nuggets (0-1) at 9:00 pm TNT

NHL

Sunday

West Round 1

G7 Stars (4-3) 2 – Golden Knights (3-4) 1 Winner

The Stars complete the series comeback and knock off the defending champ Golden Knights. Next up is the Second Round starting Tuesday, May 7 at 8:30 pm on ESPN against the Avalanche in Dallas.

MLB

Sunday

Mariners (19-15) 5 – Astros (12-22) 4

Rangers (19-16) 3 – Royals (20-15) 2

Monday

Rangers (19-16) at Oakland Athletics (17-18) at 8:40 pm

Astros – Idle

COLLEGE

Sunday

Softball

No. 1 Texas (45-6) 14 – Texas Tech (28-20) 4

No. 2 Oklahoma (46-6) 8 – No4. Oklahoma State (44-9) 2

No. 9 Florida (43-12) 11 – No. 8 Texas A&M (39-12) 3

Baseball

No. 1 Texas A&M (40-8) 14 – LSU (31-18) 4

No. 14 Oklahoma State (32-16) 7 – Texas (30-19) 2

No. 22 Oklahoma (29-17) 8 – Texas Tech (30-20) 7

TCU (29-16) 10 – Baylor (20-26) 6

UCF (29-15) vs. Houston (23-24) – Canceled

HIGH SCHOOL

Regional Quarterfinals

SOFTBALL

6A

Midway vs. Mansfield Legacy

Rockwall vs. Wylie or Mansfield

5A

Forney vs. Lovejoy

4A

Celina vs. Aubrey

Sulphur Springs vs. Van or Farmersville

Canton vs. Community or Lindale

3A

Rains vs. Edgewood or S&S Consolidated

White Oak vs. Mt Vernon, Grand Saline 6:30 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm / K-Lake 97.7 – Internet

Whitesboro vs. Gunter

Queen City vs. Mineola

2A Region II

Bosqueville vs. Crawford or Cooper

2A Region III

Cross Roads vs. Overton

McLeod vs. Como-Pickton

1A Region II

Dodd City vs. Abbott

1A Region III

Bloomburg vs. Neches

Area

BASEBALL

5A

Lufkin vs. McKinney North

Whitehouse vs Forney or Melissa

Lovejoy vs. Porter or Texas High

4A

3A

Tatum vs. Winnsboro

West Rusk vs. DeKalb

Atlanta vs. Elysian Fields

Harmony vs. Daingerfield, Longview 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Noon / Star 96.9 – Internet

2A Region II

2A Region III

Beckville vs. Maud

1A Region II

1A Region III

Saltillo vs. Union Hill

Neches vs. Sulphur Bluff