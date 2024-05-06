Paris Police Report For Monday, May 6

Saturday, Officers arrested Lopaze Black, 48, for Assault of a Family Member with a previous conviction after officers responded to a disturbance call in the 2800 block of Kessler St. Black reportedly assaulted a family member by striking her in the face with his fist. There was physical evidence of the assault. They arrested Black without incident.

Charles Murry Bond, 40, was arrested Saturday in the 3400 block of N. Main after the department received numerous calls about a vehicle driving the wrong way. They found Bond in the car in the “Love’s” Truckstop parking lot. He was found to be intoxicated and placed under arrest for DWI. It was discovered that Bond had two previous convictions for DWI, so he was charged with Felony DWI. They arrested him without incident.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of N. Main Saturday about a subject sleeping in the business. They made contact with Jonathan Mitchell Bryant, 33, who was sleeping on a table. Bryant agreed to a search of his property. Officers located a small quantity of Methamphetamine in his backpack and arrested him for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

On Sunday, officers arrested Maryanna Marie Flatt, 27, after responding to a disturbance in the 300 block of Stone Avenue. Flatt had been sitting in a vehicle she did not own in the parking lot by a tenant. When asked why she was sitting there, she showed the person a police-style badge and advised them to leave. Officers found her in the car, and the owner claimed that Flatt did not have permission to be in the vehicle and that he wanted to pursue charges. Flatt had Marijuana, Alprazolam, Synthetic Marijuana, and Methamphetamine in her possession. Officers also located a “Police Deputy” badge in Flatt’s possession. They charged her with Impersonating a Public Servant, Possession of the various narcotics, and Criminal Trespassing.

Last Friday, the Paris Police Department and Lamar County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant in the 1300 block of E. Price St. Reginald Ronard Hall, 53, was arrested. Officers located a firearm on the premises as well as marijuana, Ecstasy, and prescription medications not in an original container. Hall is currently on Parole and could not have possession of a firearm. Officers charged him with a felony in possession of a gun, Manufacture/Deliver Controlled Substance, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, and Possession of Marijuana.

Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of N. Main about a subject passed out in the drive-thru of a restaurant. They contacted Ladarius Jamar Rutledge, 41, who was intoxicated and asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle. Rutledge failed several sobriety tests, and they arrested him for DWI. He admitted to having marijuana (THC Wax) on his person, and they charged him with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Monday morning, officers arrested Rayshun Savage, 20, after they reported on a disturbance call in the 400 block of NE 5th. Savage had threatened a 73-year-old family member and then caused injury to them while attempting an assault. Savage then left the residence to avoid police action and forced entry into another residence in the 300 block of NE 5th. The homeowner had confronted and stopped him. They charged Savage with Injury to the Elderly and Burglary of a Residence and took him into custody without incident.

Saturday, officers arrested Robin Jean Walker, 65, at Walmart for Theft after she used a fictitious bar code to avoid paying full price for some items and then failing to scan others. It was found that Walker had two prior theft convictions. Police charged her with Theft under $2,500.00, with two previous convictions and a felony.

Cajuana Nicole Wallace, 48, was arrested Friday at Walmart after being caught switching price tags on merchandise. Wallace had two prior convictions for Theft and was charged with Theft under $2,500.00 with two prior convictions, a felony.

At approximately 2:00 am Sunday, Paris Police Officers responded to the Sunset Lounge, 1734 N. Main Street, for a disturbance in progress. They encountered an adult female with lacerations to her face. Witnesses at the scene identified her assailant as Hunter Armstrong. Paris EMS responded, treated, and transported her to the Paris Regional Health Emergency Room. Officers arrested Armstrong for Felony- Assault, Interference with Emergency Request for Assistance, and Public Intoxication and later booked into the Lamar County Jail. Hunter Armstrong, a Paris Police Officer who was off-duty during this incident, has been relieved of duty pending the outcomes of an internal investigation and the above-referenced criminal charges.

Officers made 20 traffic stops, arrested 18 adults, and answered 326 calls for service ending Sunday, May 5.

Captain John T. Bull