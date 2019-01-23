More Arrests Result From September Raid In Hughes Springs

Mugshots not available

A raid on a residence in Hughes Springs in September of 2018 led to the arrest of 40-year-old Oscar Dean Davis, Jr., on federal charges. In a new development, Hughes Springs Police Chief Randy Kennedy said Tuesday that six more people have been arrested. They are 54-year-old Gerald Furlow, of Hughes Springs, 41-year-old Tony King, and 33-year-old Stephanie Mata, both from Daingerfield. They were apprehended on federal warrants. Also, 61-year old Gary Gibson, 33-year-old Jake Porter, and 35-year-old Felix Antonio Jaime, all from Morris County, were arrested. Reportedly, 42-year-old Danny Moore, of Avinger, remains at large.