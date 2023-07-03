More Thunderstorms Expected Today



Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible across the area this afternoon and again Tuesday afternoon (Independence Day). Do not expect severe weather, but some thunderstorms could have gusty winds and small hail. Highs will be in the mid and upper 90s.



A weak cold front will bring a chance of storms on Thursday, a few of which could be strong. Wednesday and Friday will be generally hot and rain-free outside of an isolated thunderstorm.



High pressure will restrengthen overhead this weekend, bringing a return to oppressively hot conditions. Triple-digit high temperatures will become common, with heat indices approaching or even exceeding 110 in some areas.

Today and Tonight

There is a chance of storms today, mainly along and east of the I-35 corridor. Severe weather is unlikely, but a few storms may become strong, with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain.

Tuesday through Sunday

Low thunderstorm chances will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, with better storm chances on Thursday. Any storm that develops will have the potential to produce lightning, gusty winds, and brief heavy rain.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.



Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected across much of the area today but should diminish this evening. The best chances of rain should be across Northern Louisiana and Southern Arkansas.



Warm and humid conditions will continue today. Daytime high temperatures will range from the lower to middle 90s.

Today and Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms will redevelop areawide through the day today. Do not expect widespread organized severe weather, but you cannot rule out an isolated thunderstorm or two reaching stringent criteria.

Tuesday through Sunday

Thunderstorm chances continue on a near-daily basis through the course of this week. A Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for severe weather exists across our eastern zones of North Central Louisiana and South Central Arkansas on Tuesday. Damaging winds and hail look to be the primary associated hazards.

Beyond Tuesday, widespread organized severe weather is not yet in the forecast for ArkLaTex, but the possibility will be closely examined in the coming days as confidence grows.

Temperatures look to climb back into the mid to upper 90s next weekend.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.