Mother And Daughter Are Suing Taco Bell

A woman and her daughter are suing Taco Bell after employees on Abrams in Dallas allegedly dumped a bucket of boiling water on them, causing severe burns and brain function damage. Lawyers for the victims are asking for more than $1 million in damages from the defendants: Yum! Brands, Taco Bell Corp., Taco Bell of America, North Texas Bells, and the two unidentified employees allegedly involved named John Doe and Jane Doe in the suit. Ben Crump and Paul Grinke are representing the victims. The incident reportedly occurred June 17 when Brittany Davis and her daughter, a minor child identified in the lawsuit as C.T., entered the Taco Bell.