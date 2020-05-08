MPISD – News

FBLA Middle Level from Mount Pleasant Junior High

FBLA Middle Level from Wallace Middle School

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPISD FBLA Middle Level competes at state

The Mount Pleasant ISD Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Middle Level, grades 5th – 8th, recently competed in their first state competition. Although the students were unable to attend the State Leadership Conference in Galveston due to COVID-19, students completed their events virtually with some advancing to National level competition later in the summer.

National Qualifiers, their events and their places at state include:

Business Etiquette: Hope Powell (1st place, Mount Pleasant Junior High)

Community Service Project: Jannely Aguilar, Monse Gonzalez, Alba Zeqaj (1st place, Wallace Middle School)

National Alternates include:

Introduction to Computer Science: Garrett Brown (2nd place, Wallace Middle School)

Digital Citizenship: Mykaela King (3rd place, Wallace Middle School)

Career Exploration: Jaqueline Arroyo (3rd place, Wallace Middle School)

Business Math: Luke Thurman (2nd place, Mount Pleasant Junior High)

Elevator Speech: Addison Heeren (2nd place, Mount Pleasant Junior High)

Also placing at the state level were:

Computer Slide Show: Jeffrey Bond and Xitlaly Sanchez (1st place, Mount Pleasant Junior High), Daniel Kimbrough (4th place, Wallace)

Outstanding Middle Level: Hope Powell (Mount Pleasant Junior High)

Who’s Who: Xitlaly Sanchez (Mount Pleasant Junior High)

March of Dimes Contribution: Mount Pleasant Middle Level

Mount Pleasant ISD FBLA Middle Level was chartered at Wallace Middle School in the fall of 2018 with the help of Matthew Armstrong, 2018-19 MPHS FBLA President and Texas FBLA Area 6 State Vice-President, along with the MPHS FBLA advisor, John Whitten. This year the group expanded to include members from Mount Pleasant Junior High under the guidance of Dana Armstrong and Macy Russell.

The National competition will take place virtually this summer.