MPISD – News

MPHS Cosmetology program elects officers

The Mount Pleasant High School Cosmetology program has chosen its officers for the 2020-2021 school year: Senior President Bre Asia Hargrave, Senior Vice-President Ericka Galicia, Junior President Ebelin Castaneda, and Junior Vice-President Ariana Vazquez.

MPHS Cosmetology is a highly selective, two-year, state-licensed 1000-hour program involving the study of hair, skin, nails, and related care. Students study and practice in a salon lab setting using mannequins, classmates, and the general public as clientele for skill development. The program emphasizes advanced training and techniques in cosmetology in addition to preparing students to take the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation Cosmetology Exam their senior year. Students who pass the state board exam are professional licensed cosmetologists in Texas and can begin working in the industry immediately after graduating from high school. The Mount Pleasant High School Cosmetology Instructor is Aleshia Rivera.

MPHS Speech and Debate members place in online tournaments

The MPHS Speech and Debate tournament season looks a little different this year.

While many 5A activities are just getting started and others are still waiting to start due to COVID-19, speech and debate officials worked all spring and summer transitioning to an online platform so their students could continue competing on time. The team has already competed in four tournaments, with several members placing among the top entries in their respective categories.

In the Plano/Clark Swing on August 28 and 29, senior Reid Pinckard placed 3rd out of a pool of 44 in Lincoln Douglas Debate, defeating competitors from Southlake Carroll, Coppell, Plano, Lindale, and the Greenhill School.

Junior Connelly Cowan placed 3rd in International Extemporaneous Speaking with senior Isabella Greco named a semifinalist on the Domestic side.

In the Southlake Carroll Dragon Faire on September 4 and 5, the team of Cowan and senior Taryn Thurman placed 2nd in the Varsity CX division. Cowan was 2nd in speaker points, separated by only .6 from the Top Speaker, and Thurman was 3rd in speaker points, only .3 back from Cowan. They defeated teams from Highland Park, Coppell, Aubrey, and Hallsville to reach the final round. Their only loss came to The Greenhill School, a private school in Dallas. In Lincoln Douglas Debate, Pinckard was a quarterfinalist, placing 7th in a pool of 44, and was 5th in speaker points. Sophomore Anthony Orellana was an octofinalist, ranking 10th in his first-ever appearance in LD.

Since travel is currently not an issue, September 11-12 saw the team competing in two different tournaments. On Friday, September 11, in the A&M Consolidated’s meet, senior Ryan Sharp placed 2nd in Domestic Extemp and earned his first bid to the National Individual Events Tournament of Champions (NIETOC). Competitors making two bids are qualified to compete in the prestigious national tournament in the spring. Cowan placed 4th in International Extemp. On Saturday, September 12, the team competed in the LaVernia TFA Bear Brawl.

Cowan placed 2nd in International Extemp and is now one point away from qualifying for the Texas Forensics Association State Tournament in that event. The team of Sharp and junior Taylor Hubbs placed 3rd in CX Debate earning points toward their state qualification. Orellana was a quarterfinalist in the Lincoln Douglas debate, finding himself in the top 8 out of 32 competitors. He was tied for Top Speaker honors in only his second appearance in that event.

“We started off the year challenging ourselves,” said MPHS Speech and Debate coach, Cody Morris. “We signed up to go against some of the top programs in the state and came away with some great results. It really is amazing to be part of such an incredible program. These students have displayed resiliency and determination to not let factors outside of their control derail their goals. They worked all summer to prepare for this season and it is quickly showing up in the results. I am very proud of these students and excited to see what is to come.”

The Mount Pleasant High School Speech and Debate team will continue their season this weekend in the Lindale online tournament.

MPHS graduate receives scholarship

Recently awarded a scholarship was Mount Pleasant Electrical Trade’s, Jose Flores. Flores, a 2020 Mount Pleasant High School graduate and three-year member of the MPHS Electrical Technology program, is now attending Tyler Junior College studying Power Plant Technology. The program trains for entry-level employment in the operation of modern fossil fuel power plants, gas turbine facilities, hydroelectric plants, and other facilities where they generate steam and electricity.