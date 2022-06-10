MPISD – News



The 2022-2023 Tiger Doll Officers and Sergeants

Front Row L to R: First Lieutenant Anna Kate Fisher, Senior Lieutenant Madeline Plascencia, Captain Chloe Carter, Junior Lieutenant Genevieve Rubio, and Senior Lieutenant Madison Craig

Back Row L to R: Sergeant Dollian Phan, Sergeant Emily Robles, Head Sergeant Bri Sanchez, Sergeant Noemi Martinez, and Sergeant Jalyssa Aguilar

MPHS Tiger Doll Officers and Sergeants bring home awards from camp

The 2022-2023 Tiger Doll Officers and Sergeants attended an American Dance/Drill Team officer camp from June 6-8 at the Hilton Dallas/Rockwall Lakefront hotel. They participated in numerous dance and leadership sessions, created their choreography, and planned team events for the upcoming year. In addition, they evaluated the officers on three dance routines and the sergeants on their creative projects.

The officers were voted the All-American Team of the Day on day two, received the Diamond Sweepstakes award, and were named the Grand Champion Dance Officers of the Week out of 12 Dance Officer groups in attendance.

The Sergeants were named Gussie Nell Davis Social Officers of the Day on day two, received the Social Officer Award of Excellence, and were named the Gussie Nell Davis Social Officers of the Week.

Seven Tiger Dolls received individual accolades. They only chose five dancers in the entire camp for the All-American Dance Company, which included Tiger Doll Captain Chloe Carter. In addition, they named first Lieutenant Anna Kate Fisher to the All American Kick Company, an honor given to only seven dancers in the entire camp. Carter and Fisher were also named All-American dancers, with Carter receiving the Outstanding Dance Officer Performer award. In addition, Madison Craig, Madeline Plascencia, Genevieve Rubio, Dollian Phan, and Bri Sanchez received all American Honorable Mention awards. Sanchez also received the Outstanding Social Officer award.

The Tiger Dolls are under the direction of Jaton Broach.

The 2022-2023 MPHS Cheer squad | MPHS Cheerleaders chosen as All Americans include (from left) Addy Long, Kennady Mayben, and Emily Shelton

Top individual awards went to sophomore Addy Long (left) and junior Kennady Mayben (right) | The Top Stunt group award went to (left to right) Allie Sloan, Kit Thompson, Addy Long, Kennady Mayben, and Ethan Easley (not pictured)

MPHS Cheerleaders attend camp at The University of Oklahoma

The Mount Pleasant High School Cheerleaders attended a National Cheer Association (NCA) leadership camp at The University of Oklahoma from May 31-June 3. While at camp, the team received the Spirit Stick, Best Rally Routine, Best Game Day routine, and an NCA Nationals bid. In addition, the group received an Achievement Award for a team that came to camp already competitive but worked hard and grew as a team.

Six cheerleaders earned individual accolades. Sophomore Addy Long, junior Kennady Mayben, and senior Emily Shelton were named All Americans, with Long being named the Top All American from all those in attendance at camp. Long also earned Best Jumps and Top Jumper out of all campers. In addition, long and Mayben earned Best Tumbling awards, earning Top Tumbler out of all campers. Top Stunt Group accolades went to junior Allie Sloan (main base), sophomore Kit Thompson (side base), Long (flyer), Mayben (back spot), and senior Ethan Easley (front spot). Sloan was also chosen as a “Pin It Forward” recipient for demonstrating the highest qualities of a cheerleader, such as leadership, responsibility, character, kindness, hard work, spirit, and leading by example.

The MPHS Cheerleaders are under the direction of Karissa Lopez.

MPJH All Americans (left to right): Jasani Inostros, Ava McCrumby, Asia Salters, Jayden Baker, Kenlee Jaggers, Shannon Hines, Jalynn Forsyth, and Tenley Marshall

The 2022-2023 MPJH Cheer Squad

MPJH Cheerleaders win awards at camp

The Mount Pleasant Junior High School Cheerleaders attended a Universal Cheer Association (UCA) home camp in the junior high gym on May 23-25. The squad learned cheers, chants, and band chants for the 2022 football season.

Eight cheerleaders earned individual accolades. UCA All-American Cheerleaders included Jayden Baker, Jalynn Forsyth, Shannon Hines, Jasani Inostros, Kenlee Jaggers, Tenley Marshall, Ava McCrumby, and Asia Salters.

The 2022-2023 MPJH Cheerleaders are under the direction of Perla Mayfield.