MPISD – News

The 2022-23 members of the MPJH National Junior Honor Society

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPJH students inducted into the National Junior Honor Society

Forty-seven Mount Pleasant Junior High School students are now National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) members following the official induction ceremony on Tuesday, December 6, in the Mount Pleasant Junior High School gym. The new members join the 31 returning eighth-grade members.

The new NJHS officers discussed the qualities of a National Junior Honor Society member in the traditional candle-lighting ceremony. The 2022-2023 NJHS officers are President Isaac Hernandez, Vice-President Allison Mendoza, Secretary Mary Beth Snyder, Treasurer Dalia Balderas, Historian Conley Johnson, and Parliamentarian Kenlee Jaggers. In addition, Mount Pleasant High School National Honor Society Vice President, Anthony Orellana, was the guest speaker. He told the students that the pillars of NJHS, including scholarship, service, leadership, character, and citizenship, were not chosen by accident and challenged them to incorporate those traits into their daily lives.

New members of the Mount Pleasant Junior High School NJHS are Stella Arzate, Jayden Baker, Abiela Baltazar, Stephanie Barrientos, Maria Beltran Regalado, Grace Berry, Marley Broach, Samuel Carroll, Homero Castillo, Alexa Castaneda, Gabriel Castaneda, Yaretzi Clavel, Emily Crabb, Charisma Crabtree, Yair Cruz, Esmeralda Dorantes, Viridiana Dominguez, Jaitaly Duran, George Fite, Isabella Furnish, Blakely Garrett, Dulce Gonzalez, Rubi Gutierrez, Deanna Hatten, Leslie Hernandez, Keira Holmes, Kennedy Jones, Allison Lopez, Bradon Lowry, Tenley Marshall, Jesus Mata, Maisy Matthews, Landry McPeters, Kianna Mickens, Zachary Newman, Jose Olivares, Sabrina Otero, Yadira Perez, Lynndsie Phan, Angela Ramirez, Joselyn Ramirez, Michelle Rodriguez, Yaretzi Vazquez, Valeria Vera Cortez, Aaron Waldrep, Evelyn Whisenhunt, and Sondryce Wilder.

Returning members are Lance Albin, Adriel Bagsic, Dalia Balderas, Sebastian Banda, Carson Bell, Zoei Craig, Drew Cross, Logan Curley, Cohen Gillean, Monserrat Gonzalez, Pilar Gonzalez, Isaac Hernandez, Kenlee Jaggers, Caydon Johnson, Conley Johnson, Daniel Kimbrough, Jennifer Meeks, Allison Mendoza, Melany Morales, Aurian Peoples, Bowdrie Priefert, Gisel Ramirez, Eli Robertson, Christian Rojas, Jaden Shelly, Isaiah Shepherd, Mary Beth Snyder, Adan Torres, Kelly Ventura, Aiden Veasley, and Maggie Wilson.

The MPJH National Junior Honor Society Advisors are Kendyl Bowers and Rebeca Rodriguez.