MPISD – News

Photo L to R: Jazz Band Director Jamey Sterrett, Luke Thurman, Orion Senence, Bruno Deleon

MPHS Goin’ Gold Band members named to All-Region Jazz Band

Three Mount Pleasant High School Jazz Band members are now on the All-Region Jazz Band after auditions hosted at the Mount Pleasant High School Performing Arts Complex on Thursday, September 21. To audition, students had to prepare three technical pieces in the jazz style, each requiring high skill and mastery.

Those named to the All-Region Jazz Band include senior Orion Senence (1st chair Trumpet), junior Luke Thurman (2nd chair Percussion), and sophomore Bruno Deleon (3rd chair Trombone).

“I’m extremely proud of each student that auditioned,” said MPHS Jazz Band Director Jamey Sterrett. “Their hard work and dedication to excellence continue to set them apart. Our band program has extremely high expectations of our students regarding their time, work ethic, and musicianship. These students have far exceeded those expectations and have marked themselves for success through their continued efforts. I’m truly honored to assist them on their musical journey.”