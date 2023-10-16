MPISD – News

They say everything is bigger in Texas. And one such big Texas tradition is Homecoming and big Homecoming mums. But the MPHS Advanced Floral Design class, with help from other ag classes, took big Homecoming mums to the extreme with their idea to build a giant mum. The students and floral design teacher, Susie Hearron, hung the mum in Tiger Alley at Mount Pleasant High School to kick off Homecoming festivities this week. The Homecoming game is Friday, October 20, with the crowning of the King and Queen during pregame festivities starting at 6:50 pm.