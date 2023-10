The 16 th Annual Help-A-Child Benefit is set for Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Hopkins County Civic

Center. Proceeds benefit the Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center and Scottish Rite Hospital

for Children.

Events start at 8 a.m. with the Ag Team Competition Build Off and continue with the Livestock

Show at 9a.m., the Ag Mechanic Show and Silent Auctions at 11 a.m., and then at 11:30 a.m.

will be chili and brisket ($10 all you can eat).