MPISD – News

MPHS Cheerleaders place 2nd at UCA Houston Regional

The Mount Pleasant High School Cheerleaders competed in the UCA Houston Regional in Rosenburg on Sunday, November 5. They finished the competition in second place, only four back from the contest champions. The top three teams received a bid to the UCA National High School Championships in Orlando, Florida, on February 9-12, 2024.

The MPHS Cheer Squad will compete again at Crandall High School on Saturday, December 2, in preparation for the UIL State Championships on January 5-6 in Fort Worth. Karissa Lopez coaches MPHS Cheer.

The new members of the Annie Sims Chapter of the National Elementary Honor Society

Annie Sims holds the National Elementary Honor Society induction ceremony .

Annie Sims Elementary School held its annual National Elementary Honor Society (NEHS) induction ceremony on Thursday, November 2. Thirty-one students in the 4th grade became members of the Sims chapter of NEHS before an audience of proud family members, teachers, administrators, and friends. NEHS recognizes 4th-grade students for their outstanding academic achievement and demonstrated personal responsibility. The organization seeks to provide meaningful service activities for students to both the school and the community and to develop essential leadership skills in elementary school students.

New members Katherine Cluley and Miguel Vasquez led the pledges to the United States and Texas flags, and Hyleigh Howard invoked them. Students and audience members listened as chapter officers described the essential characteristics of an NEHS member. The officers for the 2023-2024 school year are President Aaron Garcia, Vice President Pyper Shepard, Secretary Alexie Moreno, and Treasurer Jacie Williams.

Annie Sims Principal Jeannie Pat Jaggers thanked the family members for the involvement they show in the education of their students and praised the students on their achievements. Guest speaker Jeffery Crabb discussed the book The Little Engine That Could and told the inductees that believing in themselves and never giving up is the key to future success.

New members of the Annie Sims Chapter of the National Elementary Honor Society are Joshuah Antonio, Tripp Burns, Kinlee Castro, Zaylie Chavez, Katherine Cluley, Destini Craig, Rory Eakins, Jacob Elliott, Alex Flores, Marianna Flores, Kason Foster, Harper Frazier, Aaron Garcia, Adrian Garcia, Peyton Glenn, Hyleigh Howard, Phoenix Marshall, Milan Medina, Alexie Moreno, Aubree Organista, Jose Pacheco, Ivan Ramirez, Lane Richardson, Pyper Shepard, Aden Sierra, Caitlyn Taylor, Hadasah Thompson, Miguel Vasquez, Kaylin Verwolf, Zane Whitsel, and Jacie Williams.

