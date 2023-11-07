2023 Big Tex Business Masterclass Produces 14 Graduates

DALLAS – November 7, 2023 – On the evening of November 2, 2023, the annual Big Tex Business Masterclass concluded with a graduation ceremony for 14 hardworking and dedicated entrepreneurs. The five-month cohort comprised of several small businesses provides participants with a classroom, mentoring, and hands-on opportunities for growth and exposure to the food and beverage industry.

The Big Tex Business Masterclass is a dynamic educational series for small business owners and entrepreneurs in the food and beverage industry produced by the State Fair of Texas. The program aims to take existing businesses and educate them on implementing successful business operations and disciplines while creating an environment for networking and providing opportunities for growth and exposure. Completion of the program is not an automatic acceptance to the State Fair of Texas, but it allows a behind-the-scenes view and insight into what it takes to be a Food and Beverage Vendor at the Most Texan Place on Earth.

For the past five months, participants completed a series of curriculum, business mentoring, and vendor shadowing during the State Fair of Texas. The curriculum and sessions included topics such as building a business plan, budgeting and outsourcing, HR 101, customer service, digital marketing, government contracting, and more. Congratulations to the 14 entrepreneurs who successfully completed and graduated from the 2023 Big Tex Masterclass:

As mentoring plays a significant role in the Big Tex Masterclass program, The State Fair of Texas appreciates our 12 vendor mentors’ generosity as they provided support and guidance to the graduates throughout their journey in the cohort. Though the annual State Fair of Texas is the busiest time of year for these vendors, they were willing to allow the participants to shadow them, offering a wealth of knowledge and experience. The State Fair of Texas thanks these vendors for their continuous commitment and support to the Masterclass program:

Orquidea Zavala-Hernandez & Leonel Zavala of Otro Taco conquered 31 hours of shadowing, with 27 of those hours falling under Tony Bednar of Tony’s Taco Shop. “We received the best support from our mentor Tony. The best part of our shadowing is that he gave us the opportunity to participate and receive hands-on experience, and it was rewarding to see customers leaving satisfied with all his creative foods,” said Zavala-Hernandez and Zavala. “We learned that having a good working crew is very important and that we have to stay calm during chaotic or busy moments, so our employees don’t panic and lose control. We acknowledge the great information we received and are more than grateful.”

The State Fair of Texas aims to give back through our partnerships with local organizations and initiatives while expanding outreach programs and placing a special priority on promoting community involvement. Our impact focuses on three areas of our mission – economic development, capacity building, and education, and the Big Tex Business Masterclass embodies all three. A special thank you to our partners and collaborators for continuously providing their greatest strengths and making this program possible: SCORE Dallas, SBDC of North Texas, SBA, City of Dallas, Comerica Bank, Prosperity Bank, Lift Fund, and People Fund. For more information, visit BigTex.com/Masterclass.