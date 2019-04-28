MPISD – News



Pictured L to R:

The MPJH Symphonic Band:

1st row: Zareya Hurndon, Daniela Palomo, Shirlyn Cardona, Bianca Quistian, Joseph Tolentino, John David Freeman, Orion Senence, Joel Palacios

2nd row: Suhey Lopez, Ahilin Hernandez, Oscar Castellanos, Bryan Valle, Alan Gonzalez, Perla Ferretiz, Isabel Garza, Jarely Esguerra, Jaqueline Reyes

3rd row: Alison Jiminez, Marlyn Estrada, Fernando Robles, Rylan Harris, Cecilia Phan, Makayla Spigner, Shpat Zequaj, Clinton Debord, Jose Fuentes, Andrew Perez

4th row: Yadira Martinez, Christian Coleman, Luke Muskrat, Estven Perez, Jason Barrientos, Chris Moreno, Jillian Jetton, Hector Rocha, Fernando Sanchez, Jared Hernandez, Armando Lara, Mariana Mendez, Joshua Lilly

Not Pictured: Daniel Adame, Christian Bello, Jesus Bernabe, Alejandro Castro, DeAndre Galloway, Cesar Gonzalez, Kayla Jackson, Arianna Jones, Aldo Marquez, Keila Martinez, and Nathan Martinez

The MPJH Honors Band:

1st row: Jashayla Isom, Jamelah Miller, Lourdes Tovar, Rosselyn Molina, Manoa Bagsic, Derek Arrington, Viridiana Portillo, Juanita Gutierrez, Melanie De La Cruz

2nd row: Madison McNeil, Kaitlyn Reese, Javier Vazquez, Cesar Tinajero, Alejandro Nava, Ezqeuiel Castaneda, Maria Sauceda, Brian Ayala, Giselle Castillo

3rd row: Madison Thompson, Isaiah Martinez, Ian Kilpatrick, Yesenia Rosiles, Lizeth Navarro, Sofia Palacios, Nayeli Palacios, Alan Rodriguez, Andrea Anguiano, Dana Memjie

4th row: Gracie McClendon, Hannah Bowles, Yadeline Perez, Morgan Collins, Eli Rider, Lizette Ramirez, Ilse Ojendis, Victor Olvera, Daniel Garcia, Sebastian Campos

5th row: David Macareno, Edgar Arias, Luis Garcia, Jorge Alvarez, Jose Romero, Sebastian Moyao, Diego Barrios, Garrett McQueen, Juan Serna, Param Poudel, Alan Garrett

Mount Pleasant Junior High School Bands earn high ratings.

The Mount Pleasant Junior High School Symphonic Band and Honors Band competed in Concert and Sight-Reading contest in Pleasant Grove on April 4, 2019.

The Symphonic Band, made up mostly of 7th-grade band students, received a superior rating (1st division) for their stage performance, accepting straight 1’s. They also received an excellent rating (2nd division) for their sight-reading performance. The Symphonic Band is directed by Alicia Hargett.

The Honors Band, made up of 8th-grade band students, received a superior rating (1st division) for their sight-reading performance, accepting straight 1’s. They also received an excellent rating (2nd division) for their stage performance. The Honors Band is directed by Karen Luckett.

“We are extremely proud of our band students,” said Hargett. “This is only the second time in program history for the Symphonic Band to receive straight 1’s for their stage performance. And it is the first time in 10 years for the Honors Band to receive straight 1’s in sight-reading, which is very difficult to achieve. We are so pleased with how hard these students have worked.”

Contact: Kelly Cowan