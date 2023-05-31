Ms Hopkins County Senior Pageant June 3 At Civic Center

Ms. Senior Classic Pageant is coming up this Saturday at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Ten women over the age of 60 will make up the field for the June 3 contest. They will be judged in three categories; Philosophy of Life during the evening gown presentation, Talent presentation, and Interview with Judges. Enola Gay Mathews and Mike Shing will be the emcees. The winner and the two runners -up will advance to the state competition in Tyler this fall. 87-year-old Kylene Claypool is the reining Ms Senior Hopkins County.