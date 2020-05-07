Mt Pleasant ISD – News

Sam Pearson

MPHS senior chosen for Texas All-State Academic Excellence Team

Contact: Kelly Cowan

Sam Pearson, a senior at Mount Pleasant High School, has been selected as a member of the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals (TASSP) All-State Academic Excellence Team. It is designed as a prestigious award to recognize Texas high school seniors for their outstanding academic achievements and the rewards of superior scholarship.

Nominated were many outstanding senior students from across the state of Texas by their high school principals based on their SAT or ACT scores, academic grade point average, the pursuit of advanced diploma, and other evidence of exceptional academic ability. Each student nominated was asked to write a 300-500-word essay to submit with the application.

From this group of outstanding young scholars, principals chose only twenty for the TASSP All-State Academic Excellence Team.

Pearson will be awarded a $500 scholarship and will be formally recognized online on June 11, 2020.