Last Friday afternoon at 1:28, Mt Pleasant worked a structure fire at 608 Court. Saturday at 2:41 am, first responders worked a crowd that had gathered on I-30 at the 166 Eastbound. Another structure fire was reported Sunday at 12:45 am in the 100-block of East 2nd. On Sunday afternoon, the Mt Pleasant firefighter worked a third structure at 5:33. It was in the 400 block of 3270. At 8:27 Sunday morning, an accident with injuries in the 2100 block of East First.