The City of Mount Pleasant is hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, July 27. The Carter BloodCare Bus will park at City Hall, 501 N. Madison, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. This gift of life is needed more than ever, and donors will receive a beach towel while supplies last as a thank you gift. You can make an appointment by scanning the QR code, calling, or texting 800-366-2834.