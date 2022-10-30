NETBIO Holds October Sale Friday

The Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization (NETBIO) held its October cattle sale at the Sulphur Springs Livestock auction market last Friday, selling 3,391 head of pre-conditioned calves and yearlings.

David Fowler, Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission co-owner and NETBIO board member, said, “It was a very good sale. The market was good, and the cattle looked good. We had a lot of activity from our Internet customers, selling over 600 head of cattle to online buyers.”

A total of 142 producers (NETBIO members) sold cattle at the sale. Those cattle were purchased by 30 buyers and were destined for all parts of Texas and surrounding states.

All NETBIO auctions are broadcast on the Internet through the Internet connection LiveAuctions.TV. Internet buyers can contact the Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission office at 903-885-2455 for details. Internet buyers should also register in advance in order to bid. For more information, visit their Web Site at www.sslivestockauctions.com.

Fowler said producers continue to do a great job of pre-conditioning their cattle for the sale. Buyers paid an average of $897.45 per head for all cattle sold at this sale.

The next sale will be NETBIO’s anniversary event slated for Friday, November 18. Buyers, sellers and friends will enjoy a barbeque lunch beginning at 11 a.m. Auctioneer and Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission co-owner Joe Don Pogue will begin selling cattle at 1 p.m. at the Livestock Commission auction market. The consignment books for that sale are closed.

Fowler said the next available NETBIO sale that producers can get tags for and consign cattle to is the January 20, 2023 sale. Call the livestock office to reserve tags.

The NETBIO Pre-Conditioned Stocker and Feeder Calf Sale gives its member-producers a market to offer their pre-conditioned calves and yearlings in load lot quantities. NETBIO holds eight pre-conditioned calf sales each year to accommodate the various weaning dates of its members.

“We make every effort to provide a marketing opportunity for producers who have pre-conditioned cattle ready to sell,” Fowler said. Just call the Livestock Auction office for detailed information about the program.