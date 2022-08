They enact the new federal firearms laws today, cracking down on so-called ghost guns. It requires that guns have serial numbers placed on kits used to build a weapon at home. Professor Dru Stevenson at the South Texas College of Law says that people buying these gun kits will also have to pass a background check. He says the new law is just a move to keep up with modern technology. It does not, however, make it illegal to take apart a gun for cleaning, as some have suggested on social media.

https://buyghostguns.com/