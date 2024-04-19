NLISD To Honor Retired Ag-Science Teacher

The North Lamar ISD Board of trustees voted at this week’s meeting to name the Ag barn at the high school in honor of Kenny Sanders. Sanders has taught Agriculture and Science at the district for 57 years, and is retiring at the end of the school year. The date of a recognition ceremony for Sanders will be announced soon.
