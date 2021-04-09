NLISD to Host In-Person Pre-K and Kindergarten Registration

April 12 & 13 at Higgins and Parker Elementary
Higgins Elementary and Aaron Parker Elementary will host an in-person pre-k and kindergarten registration on Monday, April 12 and Tuesday, April 13 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at each campus. Registration is for the 2021-2022 school year.
For parents pre-registering their child for the three-year-old class, the child must be three years old on or before September 1. For students pre-registering their child for the four-year-old class, the student must be four years old on or before September 1. There will be a limited number for the full day three-year-old class, which will be held at Parker only.
Families must meet ONE of the following pre-qualifications for pre-k enrollment:
- English Language Learner
- Homeless
- Qualifying Income
- Military Family
- Foster Care
- Child of Star of Texas Award Recipient
For parents registering their child for kindergarten, the child must be 5 years of age or older on or before September 1. Please bring the following documentation to the in-person registration:
- Certified Birth Certificate
- Student’s social Security Card
- Proof of Residency (utility bill, etc.)
- Shot Record
- Parent/Guardian’s Identification Card
Online registration continues on the North Lamar ISD website at www.northlamar.net/kindergarten. For questions or assistance with registration, call 903.737.2081 (Higgins) or 903.732.3066 (Aaron Parker).