NLISD to Host In-Person Pre-K and Kindergarten Registration

April 12 & 13 at Higgins and Parker Elementary

Higgins Elementary and Aaron Parker Elementary will host an in-person pre-k and kindergarten registration on Monday, April 12 and Tuesday, April 13 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at each campus. Registration is for the 2021-2022 school year.

For parents pre-registering their child for the three-year-old class, the child must be three years old on or before September 1. For students pre-registering their child for the four-year-old class, the student must be four years old on or before September 1. There will be a limited number for the full day three-year-old class, which will be held at Parker only.

Families must meet ONE of the following pre-qualifications for pre-k enrollment:

English Language Learner

Homeless

Qualifying Income

Military Family

Foster Care

Child of Star of Texas Award Recipient

For parents registering their child for kindergarten, the child must be 5 years of age or older on or before September 1. Please bring the following documentation to the in-person registration:

Certified Birth Certificate

Student’s social Security Card

Proof of Residency (utility bill, etc.)

Shot Record

Parent/Guardian’s Identification Card

Online registration continues on the North Lamar ISD website at www.northlamar.net/kindergarten. For questions or assistance with registration, call 903.737.2081 (Higgins) or 903.732.3066 (Aaron Parker).