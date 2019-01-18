Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Nominations Still Open For Chamber Banquet Awards

2 hours ago

 

 

Lezley Brown
Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce

Nominations are still being accepted for Outstanding Educators, Large Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, and Citizen of the Year.  These nominations should be sent to Lezley@HopkinsChamber.org. The Pilot Club is currently accepting nominations for Caregiver of the Year.  These nomination forms can also be picked up at the Chamber of Commerce office.  Finally, Beta Sigma Phi is accepting nominations for Woman of the Year.  Nominations for this award should be mailed to Jimmie McEntire, P.O. BOX 72, Sulphur Springs, TX 75483.

