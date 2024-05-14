Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
North Lamar High School Seniors Sign Commitments to Serve

North Lamar High School proudly announces that seven seniors have made a significant commitment to serve their country by joining the United States Armed Forces.

Among the graduating seniors, six have committed to the US Army, while one has chosen to serve in the US Navy. Their decision to enlist reflects their deep sense of duty and willingness to make sacrifices for the greater good of their country.

North Lamar High School commends these seniors for their exemplary dedication and wishes them success and safety as they embark on their military journey. Their commitment to serving their country is a source of pride for the entire school community.

In group picture: Sgt. Tibbett (Army) Austin Elrod, Nathaniel Smith-Spencer, Dakota Johns, Gavyn Jackson, Trentley Brown, Collin Greer, Corbin Keracik, and Sgt. Dotty

