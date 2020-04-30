North Lamar HS Announces 2020 Valedictorian and Salutatorian

North Lamar High School Principal Clay Scarborough and counselors, Darlene Peel and Debbie Clark, have released the names of the valedictorian, salutatorian and top 10 percent students for the class of 2020.

Symphony Hill was named valedictorian and Kaitlyn Conlin was named salutatorian.

“These two ladies are examples of perseverance, dedication, sacrifice and hard work,” said Scarborough.

On March 31, Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott extended the order for schools to remain closed until May 4. Following his announcement, the North Lamar School Board met in a special meeting on April 3 to discuss the senior class rankings. A resolution was approved declaring the senior class and honor graduate rankings for the 2019-2020 school year be determined by using grades available at the time of calculation through the fourth six-week grading period of the senior year.

Honor graduates completing their senior year in the top 10 percent, in order following the valedictorian and salutatorian beginning with number three, are Cooper Rast, Jaden Franklin, Matthew Vukcevich, Riley Cregg, Krista Pescalia, Amanda Dean, Chance Thornton, Colleen Dawson, Jaycie Proctor, Macie Pointer, Catherine Hodgkiss, Christi Miles, Kenley Coston, Aiven Cobey, James Tran and Connor Healey.

A total number of 175 students make up North Lamar’s senior class of 2020.