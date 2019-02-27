North Lamar HS Outstanding Students And Staff Recognized

Standouts recognized for the fourth six weeks

Twenty-eight students and staff members from North Lamar High School have been recognized as the students and staff of the fourth six weeks. Selections were nominated by teachers and based on character, academics, attendance, and overall representation of the core values of North Lamar ISD.

Those seated are Sadie English, Sophie Carl, Reyna Hildreth, Jillian Jones, Bonnie Dong, Seth Jones, Ivie Allmon, and Kelsey Garrett. Standing areAspen Gant, Matthew Vukcevich, Riley Cregg, Corbin Blount, Zoie Hurst, Kevin Dyck, Melodie Huesca, Jason Peregrina, Jerry Musick, Charles McMellon, Roque Segovia, Feng Xiao, Horticulture instructor Erin Dizmond, Rasheen Davis, Jaythan Brownfield, Ryan Meredith, and Special Education assistant Robert Walker. Not pictured are Laura Daniel, Gabby Kennedy, and Natalee Wise.