North Lamar Participates in Texas Reads One Book

Dallas Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett to kick off event April 15

Paris, Texas, April 12, 2019 – North Lamar ISD is embarking on a special project, an all-school book club called Texas Reads One Book. On Monday, April 15, kindergarten through fifth grade students will gather at a special assembly to watch Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett read the first chapter of a children’s book, Betty G. Birney’s Friendship According to Humphrey. North Lamar is joining thousands of other elementary schools in this statewide reading celebration!

“At the assembly, every student will receive a copy of the book,” said NLISD Assistant Superintendent Angela Chadwick. “Families can participate in this special activity by following the schedule and reading at home with their child over the next three weeks. That’s about 15 minutes per night.”

“Make it fun by snapping a few shots of your family reading together and post it to social media using the hashtag #NLReads19,” added NLISD Title I Coordinator Shelly Bivens. At school, there will be activities and daily trivia questions to encourage reading. ­­

Parents can find the reading schedule on the NL website along with daily videos of guest readers. “This will allow students to follow along and keep up should a conflict arise at home,” said Bivens. “Reading aloud at home is valuable because it better prepares children to be effective readers. It is also a fun and worthwhile family activity.”

“I look forward to reading about Humphrey and Og as they learn how to become better friends to both each other and the students of Room 26 in Longfellow School,” said NLISD Interim Superintendent Kelli Stewart. “With the help of our parents, we can build a community of readers at North Lamar.”