North Lamar School Board Meetings Open With Student Leaders

Each month, students at North Lamar ISD are chosen to lead the pledge the at monthly school board meetings. This month students from the leadership committee at Everett Elementary were chosen. As a committee, these students represent the second and third graders in planning and helping with special events at Everett. Introducing six of the eight students on the committee is Everett principal Lora Sanders. Those at Monday night’s meeting were Jack Rusak, Logan Scholl, Brody Dyess, Ella Chaffin, Addy Michael, and Mia Tillery. Not able to attend were Avery Bennett and Remy Tran.