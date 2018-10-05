Northeast Texas Felon Guilty of Firearms Violations



A 79-year-old Hooks, Texas, man has pleaded guilty to federal firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown today.

Robert D. Whittington, III, a retired Lt. Colonel with the U.S. Army, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Caroline Craven.

According to information presented in court, on Mar. 7, 2018, federal agents executed a search warrant at Whittington’s residence on Avenue D in Hooks, Texas. During the search, officers discovered 119 firearms and over 19,000 rounds of ammunition. Whittington was convicted of terrorizing on Jan. 3, 2011 in Bossier Parish, LA, and as a convicted felon is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition. Whittington was indicted by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Texas on May 16, 2018.

Under federal statutes, Whittington faces up to 10 years in federal prison at sentencing. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods Initiative. Project Safe Neighborhoods is aimed at reducing gun and gang violence, deterring illegal possession of guns, ammunition and body armor, and improving the safety of residents in the Eastern District of Texas. Participants in the initiative include community members and organizations as well as federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Noble.