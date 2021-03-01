Northeast Texas Man Appears in Civil Court

The Texarkana Gazette reports that a Northeast Texas man indicted in Bowie County for the alleged theft of heavy equipment has been ordered to pay more than $118,000 to an alleged victim in a related civil case. Thirty-eight-year-old Justin Paul Cobb of Naples acted as his own attorney in the bench trial before District Judge John Tidwell. Cobb allegedly stole equipment, guns, tools and more from a Bowie County rancher and others in 2018. Judge Tidwell warned Cobb not to dispose of assets, including a Naples, Texas, liquor store and some cattle, without approval from the court.