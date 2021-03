Daniel Scott Lairsey of Quinlan was arrested by Hunt County Deputies for Possession of a felony amount Controlled Substance, Evading arrest and a Parole violation. Because of the parole charge, he was not eligible to bond out of jail.

Jeffery Lynn Warner Hinder of Fruitvale was arrested by Hunt County deputies for Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution and Possession of a felony amount of a Controlled substance. His bonds total $80,000.