Friends of the NRA will have its annual fundraising event at 5:00 pm this Saturday at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Individual tickets are $50, including dinner and one chance for a handgun drawing. A table for eight is $500 and includes dinner, reserved seating, program recognition, and an opportunity for a rifle drawing. For more information, contact Sharon Campbell at 832-423-0926, Petty York at 210-414-5874, or Sandy Roeder at 903-629-5079.