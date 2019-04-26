NTCC Plants First Golden Kiwis

By: René McCracken, NTCC Ag Director

The day has finally arrived to plant our kiwi vines in what will become the first Golden Kiwi Plantation in Northeast Texas. We partnered with Stephen F. Austin State University back in September 2018 to complete a Golden Kiwi demonstration plot trial with the goal “to determine the profitability of Golden Kiwi as a new specialty crop for Northeast Texas.”

Our NTCC College farm shows promise to be the most viable “sweet spot” location for such a crop and all who have reviewed the project in detail have high expectations of its economic impact to our region. If you have heard this news or are just interested in getting involved with this project, now is the time to come out and see for yourself for the talk is all about. This Friday, April 26, beginning at 8:30 am we will start planting our demonstration site. Depending on the number of volunteers, we should have it completed by noon that same day.

Those wanting to be a member of the “kiwi crew” should plan on dressing in comfortable clothes, wear closed-toe shoes, bring a pair of work gloves, and rake or shovel if you have one. Again, start time is 8:30 am, and we should be completed by noon. For more info or to volunteer for the work crew: Contact Rene’ McCracken at 903-434-8267 or rmccracken@ntcc.edu. The more volunteers, the shorter time required to complete the planting of our “Bruno” variety that will be the rootstock for our kiwi plantation.

The planting location is south of the college farm a half mile past Ag Complex entrance on the left (take FM 1735 from Hwy 49, pass college ag complex and farm and it will be on your left just before CR 4243 – just look for signs). You are also welcome to come and watch our “work crews” in action, take pictures and ask questions. Keep in mind, as the project progresses into the next stage of grafting “new varieties” in 2020 – only minimal access for non-research employees will be available.

While you are visiting us – stop by and shop our plant sale. We will also have vegetable plants for sale in our new greenhouse located on the farm side of NTCC at 2886 FM 1735 Mount Pleasant this Friday, April 26 from 8:30 to 1:30 pm and you can come out plant some kiwi and pick-up some of our heirloom tomatoes and peppers and other vegetables.

We accept your check or cash only and have 3” varieties of several vegetables at just $1 ea, six-pack $2 each. Contact McCracken for more info at 903-434-8267.

Hope to see you there!