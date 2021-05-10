Oklahoma Governor Prohibits Certain Racism Teaching in State Education

The Associated Press is reporting that Oklahoma public school teachers will be prohibited from teaching certain concepts of race and racism under a bill signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt. The bill prohibits the teaching of so-called “critical race theory.” The measure also prevents colleges and universities from requiring students to undergo training on gender or sexual diversity. Concepts that would be prohibited are that individuals are inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously. Stitt said nothing in the bill will prevent or discourage “honest and tough conversations about our past” in public schools.