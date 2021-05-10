" /> Oklahoma Governor Prohibits Certain Racism Teaching in State Education – EastTexasRadio.com
cypress basin hospice
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Leighann Welk Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now

Oklahoma Governor Prohibits Certain Racism Teaching in State Education

1 hour ago

 

Oklahoma Gov Kevin Stitt

The Associated Press is reporting that Oklahoma public school teachers will be prohibited from teaching certain concepts of race and racism under a bill signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt. The bill prohibits the teaching of so-called “critical race theory.” The measure also prevents colleges and universities from requiring students to undergo training on gender or sexual diversity. Concepts that would be prohibited are that individuals are inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously. Stitt said nothing in the bill will prevent or discourage “honest and tough conversations about our past” in public schools.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     