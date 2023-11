Jan Stroble of Muskogee, OK, crashed into the Sabine State Bank in Robeline, LA, around 12:18 am Monday. His car caught fire, destroying the Sabine State Bank. Investigators said Stroble was traveling westbound on La. Hwy 6 when he entered an S-curve and exited the road to the right. He traveled several hundred feet before crashing into the bank. Robeline is in Natchitoches Parish.