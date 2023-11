Sunday night, a fire claimed the life of Mark Wright, 63, in Fannin County on CR 3745 in Wolfe City. After firefighters contained the fire, they found Wright’s remains. Wright’s daughter is a firefighter for Wolfe City. The fire department took to Facebook, saying they were the last ones to be called out to the scene, even though they were just over a mile from the house. They said they’ve been requesting an “automatic aid agreement” with Fannin County for years, but nothing has happened.