Oklahoma News Briefs

Education advocates in Oklahoma are fighting to keep four-day school weeks as the school board proposes new restrictions that could threaten the shortened schedules. The Oklahoman reports supporters of the shortened weeks to say the State Department of Education’s rules would force most districts to restore five-day work weeks. Of Oklahoma’s 525 public school districts, 113 operate four days a week.

An Oklahoma state senator filed legislation Wednesday that would allow voters to decide who is qualified to participate in Oklahoma’s election process. Senate Joint Resolution 23 would allow a vote of the people to amend the state constitution to clarify only U.S. citizens are qualified to vote in Oklahoma, according to a news release. If the Oklahoma House of Representatives and Senate pass the resolution, it would appear as a state question on the November 2020 ballot for voters to approve or deny.