Over 750 New Texas Laws Coming Friday

A new Texas law goes into effect Friday, with several others. SB 1511 says anyone who “fails to provide or display the person’s driver’s license on the officer’s request for the license” can be charged with a class C misdemeanor, which is punishable by a $500 fine. Previously, the law only prosecuted anyone for providing false identification. Providing false identification during a traffic stop will be considered a class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a possible fine of up to $2,000. More are on our website.