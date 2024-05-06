Hess Bad Boy Header Promo 2024
Paris Area- Clarksville Election Results

In the race for the Paris City Council District 2 place, INcumbent Reginald Hughes defeated  Kelvin Hicks. Hughes is currently serving as mayor.

Several local school boards have new board members.  In the Paris ISD – LaWanda Ladell defeated Renae Stone for the Place 1 seat.  For the Chisum board, incumbents James Weems and Larry Rickman were re-elected and Judd Oats was elected with 31% of the vote.

Voters in the Rivercrest ISD overwhelmingly approved the district’s request for a $23 million bond issue which will be used for the construction of school buildings. Duree Crawford defeated  incumbent Aaron Whitley for a seat on the board of trustees.

North Lamar ISD voters re-elected Clint Spencer and Joel Sanders and Josh Craig bested Emma Osborne Jones.

In the Clarksville city races Mayor Ann Rushing was leading former councilman Lyntrevion Scott but at last report provisional ballots had not been counted. Incumbents Bonnie Snider and Gary Gray were also leading their challengers,  Paige Foiles and Davis Hills  . All results are unofficial until they are canvassed.

