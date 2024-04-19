ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Paris Area Early Voting

Early voting begins Monday in the Texas Municipal Election and will run through April 30.  At stake are seats on city councils, school boards, some hospital boards. There are quite a few school bond elections on area ballots. Election Day is Saturday May 4.  For the Paris City Council, there is one contested race.  Mayor Reginald Hughes is facing Kelvin Hicks, a PJC employee for the District 2 seat on the council. The other seats are not contested. Early voting is at the Lamar County Services Building 231 Lamar Avenue in Paris. The Chisum, North Lamar and Paris school districts are also holding elections.

