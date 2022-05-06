Paris Area Weekend Activities

Saturday, the Slade Baker Memorial Crawfish Cook-Off and Cornhole Tournament will be at South Main Iron. The event is in memory of former Paris Firefighter Slade Baker. Proceeds will provide fully-funded scholarships to applicants seeking to enter the fire academy in Paris. To learn more, call Adam Bolton at 903-517-5591.

The Paris Farmers and Artisan Spring and Summer FULL market reopen this Saturday, May 7. There will be a whole house of vendors selling items such as fruits, vegetables, meats, eggs, coffee, bread and pastries, jams, pasta, pickles, soaps, artisan items, etc.

Saturday is the Tenth Annual Jenny Burton Rushin Memorial BBQ Cook-off at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds. The cook-off will feature brisket, pulled pork, ribs, and chicken. If you want to be eligible for Grand Champion, you must enter into all categories. There’s also an optional entry for beans and dessert. Gates open at 10:00 am, with food served at noon. Proceeds will benefit Lamar County schools. For more info, call Ricky Rushin at 903-272-2192.