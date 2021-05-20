Paris Farmers Market Every Saturday Through October

The season for the Paris Farmers Market is open once again Saturdays through October from 8am til 1pm. There’s always a whole house of vendors selling fruits, vegetables, meats, eggs, pastries, jams, pasta, pickles, soaps, artisan items, and so much more. The Market is a Texas Department of Agriculture Certified Farmers Market and Go Texas Member. It is in historic downtown at the Market Square 400 S.W. 1st Street. Vendors interested in selling produce or original art can visit the city of Paris website, www.paristexas.gov for more information, or call 903-784-9293.