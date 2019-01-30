Morrell banner
Paris First Christian Church First Responder Breakfast To Include Federal Workers

5 hours ago

First Christian Church Paris

North Texas Honda Dealers and National Honda Marketing Team will be at First Christian Church in Paris to help make the Monthly Breakfast for First Respondents this Saturday (Feb 2) even more special. The Breakfast will get underway at 8:30 am and this month furloughed federal workers will also be invited. All EMS, law enforcement, and firefighters are invited. There will be Special food, special prizes, local, state and national recognition for those keeping us safe 24/7!

