Paris High Students Advance to State in UIL

Front Row (Left to Right) Ethan Dao, Preston Thompson, Luke DelaGarza, Gavin Avery, and Stephanie Ramirez Back Row (Left to Right) Destinee Gunn, Isaiah Hampton, and Brody Holleman – Photo Credit: Photography Student Brisa Azcue

Paris High School UIL academic students recently competed at the Regional meet in Commerce, Texas. Five students, some in multiple events, will compete at the State UIL meet held in Austin, Texas, on May 17, 2023. The top 2 finishers in each event advance to the State Academic Meet. The Paris High School UIL coordinator is Hope Anthony.

Representing Paris High School at State:
· Computer Science (Jodi Andoe): 2nd Preston Thompson
· Science (Leigh Napier): 1st Preston Thompson
· Science – Chemistry (Leigh Napier): 1st Luke DelaGarza, 2nd Preston Thompson
· Science – Team (Leigh Napier): 1st Preston Thompson, Gavin Avery, Luke DelaGarza, Isaiah Hampton, and Ethan  Dao

Regional Results:
· Computer Science Team (Jodi Andoe): 4th. Brody Holleman, Stephanie Ramirez, and Preston Thompson
· Lincoln-Douglas Debate (Shana Nimmo): 7th Destinee Gunn
· Mathematics Team (Hope Anthony): 3rd Isaiah Hampton, Luke DelaGarza, Preston Thompson, and Ethan Dao
· Science (Leigh Napier): 3rd Luke DelaGarza
· Science-Physics (Leigh Napier): 4th Preston Thompson

