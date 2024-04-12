Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Paris ISD Collaborates With Mathews Auto Group to Present GROWL Awards to Teachers

Pictured left to right: Assistant Superintendent Caleb Tindel, Principal Renee Elmore, Lisa Prihoda, Julie Anderson with Mathews Auto Group, and Superintendent Althea Dixon.

Paris ISD principals named winners for the February GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Frenchello Neal, Shelby Stacy, Lisa Prihoda, Lorie Wickes, Chelsea Hogan, Angel Lacy, Becky Wilkins and Jill O’Bryan.

Pictured left to right: Assistant Superintendent Caleb Tindel, Julie Anderson with Mathews Auto Group, Angel Lacy, Principal Kristi Callihan and Superintendent Althea Dixon.

Superintendent Althea Dixon and Assistant Superintendent Caleb Tindel conducted a drawing for grand prizes sponsored by Pay It Forward – Mathews Auto Group. Lisa Prihoda and Angel Lacy each received $250. The remaining winners received $15 gift certificates from Applebee’s.

