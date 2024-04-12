Paris ISD Collaborates With Mathews Auto Group to Present GROWL Awards to Teachers

Paris ISD principals named winners for the February GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Frenchello Neal, Shelby Stacy, Lisa Prihoda, Lorie Wickes, Chelsea Hogan, Angel Lacy, Becky Wilkins and Jill O’Bryan.

Superintendent Althea Dixon and Assistant Superintendent Caleb Tindel conducted a drawing for grand prizes sponsored by Pay It Forward – Mathews Auto Group. Lisa Prihoda and Angel Lacy each received $250. The remaining winners received $15 gift certificates from Applebee’s.