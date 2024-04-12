Paris Police Report For Friday, April 12

Joshua Eugene Westbrook

Thursday morning at 8:22, officers arrested Joshua Eugene Westbrook, 25, in the 2500 block of Stillhouse Rd for an outstanding Parole Violation warrant and a warrant for Evading Arrest or Detention with a prior conviction. They took Westbrook into custody without incident.

Jacee Lynn Walker | Jerry Wayne Watts

Officers responded to a disturbance Thursday evening at 6:05 in the 2800 block of Ballard Dr. Officers contacted the arrested persons, Jacee Lynn Walker, 29, and Jerry Wayne Watts, 26. The two confirmed that they had been fighting in a vehicle and that Watts had choked Walker with his hand, impeding her breath as well as striking her in the head and arms. Watts exited the car, and Walker attempted to run over him. The two then went to a residence in the area, where Watts assaulted a 66-year-old family member by pushing them into a door, causing pain. Police charged Walker with Aggravated Assault of a Family Member and Watts with Assault of a Family Member by Impeding Breath and Assault against an elderly or disabled family member. They took both into custody without incident.

Thursday, someone broke into a vehicle in the 800 block of 19th NW. Sometime in the past several days, unknown suspects entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle, which was parked in his backyard, and stole a handgun from his center console. There are no suspects at this time.

Someone burglarized a residence Thursday in the 700 block of S Main. The victim had been gone for two months. When they returned, their television sets were missing, but they had left the apartment doors locked. The victim had spoken with the neighbors, who gave some information on the case. The investigation is ongoing.

Monica Grace Swann

Thursday, officers arrested Monica Grace Swann, 35, in the 200 block of 20th NE after responding to a disturbance call in the area. Swann was chasing a family member up the street. The victim was protected by a protective order, which prohibited Swann from being around them. Swann had also left a four-year-old child unattended as she chased the victim. Police charged Swann with Violation of a Protective Order and Abandonment of a Child.

Officers made nine traffic stops, arrested four adults, and answered 137 calls on Thursday, April 11.

Captain John T. Bull